Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

FC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 44.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

