Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 65,455 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

