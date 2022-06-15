ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

