Analyzing Xponential Fitness (XPOF) & Its Peers

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Xponential Fitness to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -24.68% 13.70% Xponential Fitness Competitors -151.91% -80.01% -26.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xponential Fitness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Xponential Fitness Competitors 99 747 1667 40 2.65

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.25%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million $26.98 million -3.00 Xponential Fitness Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.81

Xponential Fitness’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

