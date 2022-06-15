Head-To-Head Comparison: Enovix (ENVX) and Its Rivals

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enovix to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -10.20 Enovix Competitors $672.56 million $24.77 million 2.91

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enovix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 34 415 874 24 2.66

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 89.54%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

