Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sanara MedTech and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.53%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 298.44%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 6.45 -$7.92 million ($1.32) -14.79 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -36.63% -31.14% -26.84% Vicarious Surgical N/A -116.85% -29.32%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.