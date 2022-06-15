Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT Lowered to $24.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 566.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

