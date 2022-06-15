United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.