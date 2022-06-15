Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Bank of America

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tronox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.