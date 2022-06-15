Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

NYSE:TRI opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

