Morgan Stanley Lowers Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
NYSE SSL opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
