Morgan Stanley Lowers Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE SSL opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

