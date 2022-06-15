Barclays Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $55.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock worth $3,744,361. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

