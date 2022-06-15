Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $339.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.00.

PXD opened at $264.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

