PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $57.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of PBF opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

