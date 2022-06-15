Barclays Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $84.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

