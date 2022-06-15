Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

