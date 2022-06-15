Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.