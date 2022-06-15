Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of OLN opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

