New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYT opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

