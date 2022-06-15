New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYT opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in New York Times by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

