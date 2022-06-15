Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of NUE opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

