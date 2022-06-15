Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $221.44 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average is $267.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,103,000 after buying an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 129,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

