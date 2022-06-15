GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $9.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. American Trust purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 155.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 44.4% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

