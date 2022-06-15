AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 100.5% in May

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VLVLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

VLVLY opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

