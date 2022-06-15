First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FAD stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $131.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
