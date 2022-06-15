Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 100.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.48.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHY)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.