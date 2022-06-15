Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Increases By 100.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGE Energy stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. CGE Energy has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
CGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGE Energy (CGEI)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.