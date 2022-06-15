Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Update

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,308.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,308.28. Interroll has a 1 year low of $4,308.28 and a 1 year high of $4,308.28.
Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.
