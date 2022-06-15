Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWPCY opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Kewpie has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

