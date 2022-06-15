Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Update

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CMXC stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
Cell MedX Company Profile
