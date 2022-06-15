Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Update

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMXC stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

Cell MedX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.