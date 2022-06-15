MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 8.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.57. 1,120,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 736,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

