Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $21.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.39.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $346,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

