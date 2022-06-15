Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 100.2% in May

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the May 15th total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BCH opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $3,268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

