voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

VJET stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

