voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
VJET stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.