Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

ASUR opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

