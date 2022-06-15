Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
