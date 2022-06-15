Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

