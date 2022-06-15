LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE LITB opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.