LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE LITB opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.27.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.