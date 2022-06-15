Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.74.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
