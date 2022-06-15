Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

