Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
