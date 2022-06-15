China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 399.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

