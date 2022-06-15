ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
