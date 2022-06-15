Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 58,379 shares of company stock worth $228,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

