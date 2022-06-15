Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.