Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Leju has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Get Leju alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.