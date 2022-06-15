Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

