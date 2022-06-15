Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

LAZ opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

