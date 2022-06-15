ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.52) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday.

ETR ENI opened at €13.17 ($13.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.25. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.42).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

