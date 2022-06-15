SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives 12.67 Average PT from Analysts

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 12.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SMRT opened at 4.93 on Friday. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of 3.55 and a fifty-two week high of 15.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.98.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 34.67 million during the quarter.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

