The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 3.75.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
BODY opened at 1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.97. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 0.91 and a 1-year high of 13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.70.
About Beachbody (Get Rating)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
