Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.89. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of 4.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,483,171.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares in the company, valued at 46,378,042.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,302 shares of company stock worth $652,548 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

